Man accused of decade-old murder arraigned

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
A man charged with a murder that happened more than a decade ago appeared in a Toledo courtroom Wednesday.

Laquiane Woodson was formally read his charges during the arraignment hearing.

Police say he and his cousin, Richard, killed Bradley Wright in 2005.

Richard Woodson was arrested and arraigned a few weeks ago.

Laquiane Woodson is currently serving a prison sentence on unrelated charges.

