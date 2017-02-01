Teenager accused of killing brother appears in juvenile court

The 14-year-old girl accused of killing her brother appeared at the Juvenile Justice Center Wednesday.

Several witnesses testified at a probable cause hearing that will determine if Tyanna Thomas will be tried as an adult.

A police officer and a detective both testified Thomas confessing to using a gun to shoot her brother after he attacked her.

Thomas told detective Jeff Clark the fight started because Tyanna wanted to take a PlayStation to her dad's, but her brother did not want her to take the system.

That's when she said her brother attacked her.

"She had been hit repeatedly in the face 14 to 15 times," Clark testified. "Tommie kneed her chin. She said it felt like she was being hit with a bat. She also said she was being choked."

Tyanna told police she grabbed a gun in the living room and shot her brother in self-defense.

The judge ruled there is enough probable cause to move forward with considering whether Tyanna should be tried as an adult.

Another hearing is scheduled in March. At this hearing, Tyanna's character, criminal history, and her behavior as a student and in the detention center will all be considered.

After the hearing, the judge will rule whether she will be moved to the adult system.

