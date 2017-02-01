Tiffin CEO killed in single-vehicle crash

A man was killed Tuesday morning in an single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Monroe.

The accident happened at about 9:44 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-75 near E. Elm Avenue.

According to to the Monroe Police Department, Willard Heddles, 74, of Tiffin was seriously injured in the crash. He was sent to the Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, MI for treatment where he later died.

Heddles was the CEO and sole shareholder of Tiffin Metal Products. The company stamps and fabricates metal products including assembly tables and metal-formed billboards for advertising.

The company, which was founded in 1903, employs 80 people in Tiffin.

The crash remains under investigation.

