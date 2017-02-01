Mr. Football Mike Warren heading to Cincinnati

It’s official. Ohio’s Mr. Football has announced where he will continue his athletic career. Although this time around he was wearing different colors than the last time he made his decision.
Central Catholic running back Mike Warren signed his letter of intent Wednesday inside the school’s gymnasium. He’s headed to Cincinnati.
The decision comes as a little bit of surprise after he said back in September he would be attending the University of Toledo in the fall. However, there was talk that he might be changing his mind.
And there it is! Welcome to the #CinCityPride Michael Warren II! #BearcatsNSD17 pic.twitter.com/mkgmZzA0Xk— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) February 1, 2017
The standout running back was a top prospect since he emerged on the high school football scene.
Four years ago, Warren was a freshman at Central Catholic and he had one goal in mind.
"I came here to win championships. When you compete against the best, it brings out the best in you," said Warren.
His senior season, Warren led his team to a 13-1 record, with their only loss coming in the state semi-finals.
He finished his career with a 50-7 overall record, putting up more than 7,500 yards with 105 touchdowns.
The football realm noticed, naming Warren Ohio's Mr. Football 2016.
Fast forward and now he’s headed to play for former Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Luke Fickell, but his goals haven’t changed.
Fickell and his Bearcats will be lucky to have him.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.