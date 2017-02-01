Mr. Football Mike Warren heading to Cincinnati

It’s official. Ohio’s Mr. Football has announced where he will continue his athletic career. Although this time around he was wearing different colors than the last time he made his decision.

Central Catholic running back Mike Warren signed his letter of intent Wednesday inside the school’s gymnasium. He’s headed to Cincinnati.

The decision comes as a little bit of surprise after he said back in September he would be attending the University of Toledo in the fall. However, there was talk that he might be changing his mind.

The standout running back was a top prospect since he emerged on the high school football scene.

Four years ago, Warren was a freshman at Central Catholic and he had one goal in mind.

"I came here to win championships. When you compete against the best, it brings out the best in you," said Warren.

His senior season, Warren led his team to a 13-1 record, with their only loss coming in the state semi-finals.

He finished his career with a 50-7 overall record, putting up more than 7,500 yards with 105 touchdowns.

The football realm noticed, naming Warren Ohio's Mr. Football 2016.

Fast forward and now he’s headed to play for former Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Luke Fickell, but his goals haven’t changed.

Fickell and his Bearcats will be lucky to have him.

