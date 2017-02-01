Ohio makes top ten list of states affected by ACA repeal

As one of his first orders of business, President Donald Trump vowed to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, or ACA. On Jan. 20, he signed an executive order to begin doing just that.

Republican senators also wasted little time moving forward with Trump’s agenda, using budget reconciliation to undo large sections of the current health law.

Much of the public, as well as members on both sides of Congress have expressed concern about the lack of a replacement for the ACA.

According to WalletHub, Ohio will be ninth on the list of states most affected by its repeal.

Since former President Barack Obama signed his health plan into legislation, known as “Obamacare, more than 20 million people gained coverage, WalletHub reported, which was the lowest uninsured rate in history by 2016.

Reversal of the law could increase the number of uninsured people by 18 million in the first year and almost double by 2026, according to the congressional budget office.

WalletHub says after the ACA’s dissolution, some states will suffer more than others. The company’s analysts compared all 50 states, plus Washington DC, using seven different indicators. The data that was gathered ranged from “growth in uninsured population by 2019 post-ACA repeal” to “potential economic impact due to repeal of premium tax credits and Medicaid expansion (2019 to 2023).”

Ohio was the third most affected state in “most potential jobs lost due to repeal of tax credits and Medicaid expansion in 2019.”

WalletHub ranked Massachusetts as the state that would be most affected by the repeal of Obamacare, while Texas would be the least affected.

