Three taken to hospital after car crashes into ditch

Three people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle crashed into a ditch on Mercer Road.

The van, carrying three occupants, wrecked just south of SR 582 in Wood County.

Two individuals were taken by Life Flight to the hospital, while one passenger was taken by ambulance.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials are working to get the scene clear and the road back open.

