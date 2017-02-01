Man arrested, charged with stealing $5K from elderly woman

A Toledo man was arrested after police said he stole money from an elderly woman.

Kristopher Williams in accused of cashing a $5,000 check from an 85-year-old woman who thought she was getting her roof replaced.

The victim told police she hired Williams to fix the roof of her house on Maplewood Avenue, but he never returned to do the work.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday at 9 a.m.

