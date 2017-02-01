Overturned semi blocking SR 4

Rain will continue into the afternoon with an additional 1" of rain possible. Cold and brisk miserable day with highs in the upper 40s.More >>
Officials say amusement park visitors can expect a slightly longer wait time to pass through new metal detectors at Cedar Point.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Teachers Federation will hold a contract meeting Wednesday evening at three different locations for teachers, paraprofessionals and substitutes.More >>
A student who had a loaded gun at Waite High School was in court Friday morning.More >>
It is a one of a kind system in the state of of Ohio. Ottawa County is the first to use a special kind of body camera technology and how it is being expanded.More >>
A Starbucks in Bowling Green was evacuated Monday morning after a bomb threat.More >>
Lori Henway and Kat Cordis are sisters. The two have a lot in common. But they never thought they would also share the pain of losing a child.More >>
