Man accused of kidnapping in Perrysburg Township arraigned

A man accused of kidnapping appeared in court for his arraignment Wednesday in Perrysburg.

Brandon Quinn, 29, was arrested at his apartment complex Wednesday morning after he reportedly forced a man to drive him back to his apartment following a serious crash near Oregon.

Quinn was charged with two felonies counts of kidnapping and failure to comply with law enforcement. He also faces a number of traffic violations.

Officials said the incident began around 1 a.m. when Quinn was clocked by a police officer driving 95 mph on I-75. Shortly after, Quinn got off the interstate at the Buck Road exit and then crashed the car near Owens Community College just past 3rd Street.

Quinn fled the scene, leaving a woman inside the car that was rolled over. She was able to flag down someone to call 911. She was treated her injuries.

Detective Todd Curtis of the Perrysburg Township Police Department says Quinn has a history of impaired driving, and they believe alcohol was a factor.

After the crash, Quinn ran to the nearby Ampoint Industrial Park where he found a man outside on his break.

"He was simply taking a break and he was on his phone. The guy jumped in the car and made him feel threatened. And he did what the guy ordered him to do," said Detective Curtis.

Quinn forced the victim to get into his vehicle and drive him back to Waterstone Apartments where he lives.

Once the victim dropped Quinn off, he was able to call 911 and report the incident. Police said the entire situation lasted 20 to 30 minutes.

Police said the woman, who was also the owner car, was not involved in the kidnapping.

The kidnapping victim was shaken up from the incident and did not return to work for the day. Neither of their names are being released at this time.

Quinn's bond is set at $500,000. He will be back in court next week.

