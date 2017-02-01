Man involved in standoff with police arraigned in court

A man involved in an hours-long standoff with Toledo police was arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

Trenton Wedge, 40, was arrested after police say he fired several gunshots into the air overnight, causing a standoff with law enforcement.

He was charged with several counts including firing a gun at Toledo Municipal Court.

The situation unfolded at 2015 Brussels Street near Kelly Avenue around 2 a.m.

A neighbor called 911, reporting they heard at least 12 gunshots.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, along with hostage negotiators, who surrounded the house.

Lt. Joe Heffernan said negotiations kept Wedge at bay until a decision was made around 5:45 a.m. to release tear gas into the home.

Shortly after, Wedge exited the residence and surrendered to officers with his hands up.

Crews did a preliminary search of the house and believe Wedge acted alone in this situation.

His bond is set at $250,000.

