Community honors student after fight with brain cancer

The gym was packed for the basketball game up in Bedford to honor the memory and celebrate the life of Jonathan Scout.

Scout lost his battle with brain cancer last week. He was a member of the Bedford football team.

During halftime of the basketball, there was a ceremony to remember him.

Event organizers say they're astounded by the generosity of the community.

There was over $5,700 raised for Scout's family.

All of the proceeds from Tuesday's event will be donated to the family.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.