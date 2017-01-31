Families could be forced out of their homes with Secor road expansion

The gym at Old Orchard Elementary was packed from wall to wall Tuesday night with concerned residents about the possibility of expanding Secor Road.

This proposal is dealing with the stretch between Toledo and Ottawa Hills, or Bancroft and Hughes.

For years this has been an issue for safety, as the lanes are narrow, and cause congestion.

"What happens to my property? The value of, they're talking about putting in a median in the middle of, I'll never get out of my driveway," said James Larson, a resident living on Secor Road.

Larson lives in old orchard right on Secor Road, in the heart of this problem area, and he says wants nothing to do with the possibility of expanding the road.

"Why don't they just do the three lanes? I'd gladly go out and paint, the lanes myself”, said Larson.

At Tuesday’s meeting, neighbors were able to ask their questions about the four proposed options.

One would be no change, one would change it to three lanes, and the other two would expand to four lanes, one with a concrete median, and one with a landscaped median.

The two with four lanes requiring expansion, would prompt 13 families to be forced out of their homes.

Something city leaders say, they take seriously.

This would require the City of Toledo and the Village of Ottawa Hills to follow a federal process for purchasing of right-of-way.

Stephens says they are fair with the appraisals and compensation with the property they do have to purchase.

"We're going to have people that have different viewpoints and you're going to have to take that all into account and weigh it and try to get the best project you can get for everybody." said Doug Stephens.

The plan also includes two roundabouts replacing traffic lights. One at Secor and Bancroft, another at Secor and Kenwood.

And city leaders on the project say, they want to fix how narrow and dangerous this stretch of road is.

"It's going to be loud and noisy, and traffic that close to a home probably isn't something most homeowners want”, said Stephens.

The possibility of a bike path and pedestrian walkways were also discussed.

After Tuesday, there will be a 30 day comment period where city and village leaders expect to recommend a proposal at the end of March.

