Ciboros in custody, awaiting departure to state prison

The Ciboros being led out of the courtroom after being sentenced (Source: WTOL)

The father and son who raped, kidnapped and endangered children in their custody are still at the Lucas County Jail.

Timothy and Esten Ciboro are waiting on a bus ride to Orient, Ohio.

Timothy and Esten remain separated at the Lucas County jail for security reasons but they're in the same dorm housing. There hasn’t been much change.

"High profile cases we try to speed it up because of the nature of the case a high profile case we do ask for favors and say hey can you speed this along because he is a state sentenced inmate and we want them out of our custody before anything happens because he is a state sentenced inmate," said Captain Dave Friddell, Lucas County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Since being arrested the Ciboros have not caused problems for deputies inside the jail.

The Ciboros could expect to remain at the reception center for three to six months.

There's a chance they could end up at the same prison with similar charges and non-violent tendencies. They're not a threat to other inmates but could be placed in a higher security facility because they could be targeted.

"They were convicted of very serious, very heinous acts. People are in prison for not making good decisions so given the opportunity to assault or do something with these inmates, sure, I can’t speak to their line of thinking but sure it could be a problem with other inmates,” said Captain Friddell.

Friddell is not able to share when the Ciboro's are scheduled to leave for safety reasons.

But their time here in Toledo is coming to an end.

