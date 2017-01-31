High school students help Toledo Fire Department recruits in training drills

Toledo Fire Department recruits were put under pressure and thrown into a mass casualty training drill Tuesday.

It's made to look and feel like the real deal.

There are actors playing the parts of the victims and they have make up and costume parts on so firefighters can treat them like real patients.

A call over the radio dispatching a crew to a possible boiler explosion.

That crew soon realizes they need back up due to being outnumbered by patients with a host of injuries.

"This type of training they are inundated with all their senses. They are overloaded with patients, different types of injuries and they have to go through, look at each patient and figure out which ones can be set aside till later," said Sterling Rahe, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

The recruits prepared over the past six months through classroom training to know what to do in this instance but now they're forced to apply that knowledge in a high pressure situation and come up with an action plan.

Health students from Toledo Early College High School learned about their injuries in class and were able to better act the part making this more realistic.

I didn’t have many injuries besides my arm. I had a cut on it but I had to act real crazy and distract them from helping everyone else,” said Sarah Sahmarani, actor.

When the drill was over firefighters gave a briefing of each scenario of what went well and what improvements could be made to better the situation

