Students petition against circus set to perform at BG

The circus is coming to town used to be a phrase most would love to hear, but those studying at Bowling Green State University are making their voices known with a petition circulating around campus.

"We just wanted to make it clear that BGSU students don't support the kind of animal abuse that goes on in circuses. Even if they're not blatant, they're not meant to be transported across state lines," said Julia Botz the president of S.A.V.E: Saving Animals from Violence and Exploitation. "They are wild and exotic animals."

The petition started last week and has reached over a thousand signatures.

Botz is overjoyed about the large amount of people who have participated.

"It's kind of overwhelming. It's actually reached all over the world which is really surprising to see and heartwarming to know people want to see these animals free or in sanctuaries," said Botz.

She also feels with recent circuses removing their animals this is an issue which can be avoided.

"I think a lot of people know about the Ringling Brothers Circus that recently phased out their animal acts, so it just seems like something that if it doesn't need to be happening why is it happening on our campus," said Botz.

WTOL reached out to Brett Carden, the owner of Carden International Circus.

He says he is aware of other Circuses phasing out animal acts, but he doesn’t have any plans of changing his shows. He says that his animals are treated as though they are part of his family.

Supporters of S.A.V.E will be there in protest in hopes to deter any future animal acts in the future.

