Owens Community College hosts PTSD forum for students

Students at the Owens Community College Findlay campus learned about the broad impact of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Tuesday, and how they could interact and deal with people with suffering from PTSD in their future careers.

As our understanding of military post traumatic stress disorder continues to grow, local colleges have begun preparing their students with how to deal with PTSD.

The event hosted by the Hancock County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness was held for students in Owens Nursing and Criminal Justice programs.

They were introduced to the diagnostic criteria of PTSD, methods of treatment, differential diagnoses, and then a panel discussion with four local veterans suffering from PTSD.

This is the first event of its kind at Owens, and the hope is to prepare these students to be capable and more understanding of people with PTSD if they end up interacting with them in the future.

"It's really about understanding people and not making judgments. You know when you see someone pacing around and worrying before an event starts, that doesn't mean they're trying to start trouble. They may just be having difficulty dealing with the environment and the stimuli," said Jamey Katzner, manager of Career Services and Student Activities at Owens Community College Findlay campus.

Katzner hopes to make this presentation a regular event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.