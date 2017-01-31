Call 11 For Action: More problems with headstones from National Memorial Stone

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

A company that has made a habit of poor customer service is once again letting down a family in need. A Findlay woman has had it and turned to our Call 11 For Action team for help.

We've investigated National Memorial Stone for years. They take orders for headstones but too many times, they don't deliver what they're paid for.

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

We met up with Michelle Thompson of Findlay at the Knollcrest Cemetery in Arcadia, near Findlay. Michelle's brother, Brett Wiseman, died in 2014 while waiting for heart surgery.

In 2015, she paid National Memorial Stone $1,581 for a headstone to be placed where her brother is buried. But all there was today is a plastic wreath that keeps falling down and a stick with his name on it. They've had her check for at least 15 months but they still have not produced the headstone with Brett's name.

Michelle said every time she calls National Memorial Stone, no one answers and no one calls back. It's enough to bring her to tears.

“Oh, it's terrible. It's absolutely terrible. And I cannot believe a company has done this to somebody. This is the worst time in somebody's life is to bury somebody. And then not to have the last thing, it is, it's terrible,” Thompson said. “I want a headstone for him. And I want this guy to either give me my money back or give me my headstone that I paid for.”

We went up to the National Memorial Stone office on West Main Cross in Findlay. It said it was open, but no one was there.

We also called and left messages at two different numbers but we haven't heard back yet.

Michelle said she got a call about four months ago from National Memorial Stone. She said the man said he was from the company office in Canton, Ohio and that the stone was done and he'd call her back.

Michelle said he never did.

We'll keep working on this and let you know if we can track them down as well as the headstone that she paid for.

RELATED: Call 11 For Action: Toledo Memorial Park offers to help families awaiting gravestones

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.