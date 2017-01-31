Heritage Ohio helps developers connect with historic building tax credits

The group Heritage Ohio explained to a room full of developers and city officials on Alternative building code, the 20 percent Federal and the 25 percent Ohio Historic Tax Credit Tuesday.

Many developers have learned that new is not necessarily always better when it comes to commercial buildings.

But sometimes it can get too expensive to renovate.

Which is why a non profit is educating developers to help preserve our history.

Dozens of investors and representatives from local communities learned the "Dollars and Sense" of using historic tax credits to renovate historic buildings in their communities.

The Executive Director of Heritage Ohio, Joyce Barrett says the non profit works toward historic preservation and downtown revitalization.

"The best benefit is character in your city, it makes you special. And the demand right now is for cities with character and intriguing, authentic historic buildings." said Barrett.

Toledo City council member Sandy Spang says in the 10 years the tax credits have been available, Toledo has only used the credit in seven projects.

She says today's information should help developers realize they can afford to preserve older buildings.



"When a developer, an entrepreneur looks at that project, the numbers don't add up. So, historic tax credits are a way to bridge the gap." said Spang.



Also in attendance were members from rural communities, bankers, and realtors.



All learning of ways to connect with their past, while focusing on their future.



"So, this really has significance for the entire city, for the region, for neighborhoods, and for main streets." said Spang.



For more information on the Historic Building tax credits and Heritage Ohio, visit their website.

