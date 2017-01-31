Ohio GOP Senator speaks out on Trump

Even with a lot of criticism, President Donald Trump has defended his order to temporarily ban refugees and nearly all citizens from seven countries from traveling to the United States.

But according to a recent Associated Press report, some of the President's tweets and statements on the matter have not been entirely factual.

WTOL talked to Ohio Senator Rob Portman to see if he plans to push back on the administration when they are not being truthful.



"Absolutely, we need to be sure we're all dealing with the facts as they are. There aren't different facts, there are facts," said Senator Portman.

“And that's one reason I've been speaking out on this Russian sanctions issue,” said Portman. “To avoid getting into a situation

where we have a problem. Rather, to let them know in advance these sanctions are there for a reason."



Senator Portman also says he believes there was confusion around the immigration order, because the proper agencies were not consulted to vet the plan before it was implemented.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.