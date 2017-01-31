Card skimmer found at Rossford gas station

Authorities say a credit card skimmer was found at a Rossford gas station.

According to Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss, the electronic device was found at a True North Shell station at Buck and Glenwood Roads.

A maintenance worker checking for skimmers found a jumper wire attached to the gas pump reader.

The device was sent to the Ohio Bureau of Investigations for fingerprints.

Chief Goss is encouraging people in the area to check card statements for unusual transactions.

