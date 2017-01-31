City of Toledo hosts second meeting on Secor widening project

The city of Toledo and the village of Ottawa Hills are hosting its second public meeting for a proposed project Tuesday evening at Old Orchard Elementary School.

The meeting is for Secor Road between Bancroft and Hughes - a narrow and congested section of the area.

All traffic and data will be presented at the meeting. Also, there will be staff available to answer questions between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Second Public Meeting:

Secor Road Proposed Project

Tuesday, January 31

6 pm to 8 pm

Old Orchard Elementary School

2402 Cheltenham Road

The project is financially supported by federal funding to help improve these roadways.

