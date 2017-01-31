Long-time coach resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship

A long-time coach in Seneca East Schools is resigning amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Girls basketball coach Dave Stallings resigned last Wednesday, according to the district's superintendent Laura Kagy.

Dr. Kagy says the school began an investigation into an alleged inappropriate communication.

Stallings had been a coach, for both boy’s and girl’s, in Seneca East for the past 16 years.

Kagy says he also was a bus driver for the district.

The Superintendent says she has turned the investigation over to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

A Detective Sgt handling the case for Seneca County was unavailable today for comment.

Kagy says she has hired district Athletic Director Doug Mason to finish the season as girls basketball coach.

