Small Ohio town to celebrate Super Bowl with family friendly festival

A small Ohio town will host a family friendly football festival downtown on Super Bowl eve.

Ada, Ohio is a small town of 5800 people known for Ohio Northern University and Wilson Sporting Goods, the plant they’ve made NFL footballs at since 1955.

They're hoping to draw families and celebrate the company that’s provided careers to so many.

There will be food and entertainment provided and the showing of the movie Friday Night Lights at the local theater.

At midnight a ten-foot Wilson football will be dropped like at New Years.

Dan Riegle, Wilson Plant Manager notes his company is second largest employer in Ada.

“People all live within 15 to 20 miles of here. We cash our checks here and spend our dollars here. There's a sense of pride for both parties," said Riegle.

"We are the only place in the US that a professional ball is made here. All the others are overseas. This is about small towns, main street, made in America," said Chris Burns DiBiasio of the Ada Football Festival Committee.

