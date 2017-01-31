Bomb threat made at Sylvania YMCA, JCC amid nationwide FBI investigation

Sylvania Township police are investigating a bomb threat at YMCA and JCC Tuesday morning. The threat follows numerous others made at Jewish centers nationwide in January.

The building was evacuated around 11:30 a.m., after a threat from an unknown caller.

"We have a preschool that was here, that was evacuated immediately, within one minute of getting the phone call," said CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, Joel Marcovitch. "There was about 20 or 30 people at the JCC YMCA, so it took us around three and a half minutes to get everyone out."

Toledo police bomb dogs were used to clear the campus for reentry.

In a statement officials with the YMCA said:

"We are cooperating with authorities as they conduct their investigation. Our facilities have been cleared for reentry. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our members, guests, and staff."

The threat comes as federal authorities continue to investigate threats to Jewish centers nationwide.

Jewish community centers across the US suffer bomb threats

A brief FBI statement issued on Jan. 18 said it and the Justice Department's civil-rights division are investigating "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats." The statement from the agency's Washington headquarters doesn't characterize the threats.

On the same day, the Anti-Defamation League issued a statement citing "a series of bomb threats to Jewish community centers in at least 17 states."

Threats have reportedly been made in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Delaware, Connecticut, Alabama, California, Maine, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Texas and Kansas.

The ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt previously said that "so far these threats do not appear to be credible." But the statement says centers should still take them seriously.

The investigation into the Sylvania bomb threat continues. Marcovitch says, "As we know, Jews have always received these threats, throughout history, but we're fully prepared and we're always working with local law enforcement and national agencies to be as prepared as we can be."

