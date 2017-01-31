Weeks leading up to Super Bowl provide best TV deals

The countdown to the Super Bowl is here.

Sunday, millions of watchers will gather in front of the TV to watch the biggest football game of the year.

Some of those viewers will be gazing at a new TV.

The Super Bowl has become an unofficial American holiday, and according to Consumer Reports, the weeks leading up to the big game can be the best times to be in the market for a TV. Second actually, behind Black Friday.

Consumer Reports did a two-year analysis of pricing data and found that Super Bowl sales brought down TV prices by an average of 22 percent. They say the deals especially favored crowds looking for large-screen sets.

One reasoning for this: Consumer Reports says the natural decline in pricing for a TV’s shelf life, which happens right around the big game, can be a factor. Stores are trying to clear out their 2016 sets to make room for the new models arriving a month or two later.

If you pass up the opportunity now, the graph shows prices won’t be back at their lowest until the fall.

So fine, maybe you don’t actually want to watch the Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean you can’t consider a new TV for your other favorite programming.

