Limited Help: The fight against heroin could be more dangerous in rural areas

New research shows your children are falling behind at school even before they start, and technology is coming in the way.More >>
Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.More >>
If you or someone you know is choking, you need to act fast.More >>
Toledo News Leader will get a first-hand look at the issues that affect us here in Toledo that are coming in to focus as President Trump passes his first 100 days in office mark.More >>
The moment you realize your child is missing is critical. You need to think fast.More >>
Steady and soaking rain will be expected with cold, windy and miserably wet weather. There may be as much rain in two days as the normal for the entire month.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.More >>
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...More >>
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.More >>
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The University of Toledo now has a dollar amount on how much it contributes to the community: $3.3 billion.More >>
Toledo police ordered the evacuation of the Toledo Kroger store on Monroe and Secor in west Toledo after reports of a possible explosive device.More >>
It is a one of a kind system in the state of of Ohio. Ottawa County is the first to use a special kind of body camera technology and how it is being expanded.More >>
Medical Marijuana has been cleared in Ohio since last year, but many individual communities have placed a ban on the practice. But one township in Ottawa County has gone the other direction.More >>
