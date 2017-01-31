Limited Help: The fight against heroin could be more dangerous in rural areas

The moment you realize your child is missing is critical. You need to think fast.

Think Fast: What to do if your child goes missing

Toledo News Leader will get a first-hand look at the issues that affect us here in Toledo that are coming in to focus as President Trump passes his first 100 days in office mark.

From Toledo to the Far East: Jobs, drugs and the Trump factor

If you or someone you know is choking, you need to act fast.

Think Fast: What to do if you or someone else is choking

Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.

Think Fast: What to do in 5 emergency situations

New research shows your children are falling behind at school even before they start, and technology is coming in the way.

Playing Catch-up: How technology could put kids behind in school

Heroin doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care how old you are or how much money you have.

But what about where you live?



In a WTOL 11 special report, we took time away from the Toledo-metro area to see if the epidemic has branched out to more rural communities. We discovered it can be even tougher to win the fight in less populated areas and in some cases, more dangerous.

Beating Heroin: The fight against the heroin epidemic in Northwest Ohio

Charlie Horne is the police chief of Green Springs, a village in Sandusky and Seneca County of just 1,000 people.

“Our whole community is a great town, but I think the heroin epidemic affects everyone, whether you live in a $500,000 home or you live in a $2,000 shack,” the chief said.

And the lack of resources could be deadly.

Tim Miller investigates the danger of having limited help to fight heroin in rural communities - Thursday at 6 p.m. on WTOL 11.

