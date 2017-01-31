Limited Help: The fight against heroin could be more dangerous i - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Limited Help: The fight against heroin could be more dangerous in rural areas

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SENECA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Heroin doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care how old you are or how much money you have.

But what about where you live?

In a WTOL 11 special report, we took time away from the Toledo-metro area to see if the epidemic has branched out to more rural communities. We discovered it can be even tougher to win the fight in less populated areas and in some cases, more dangerous.

Charlie Horne is the police chief of Green Springs, a village in Sandusky and Seneca County of just 1,000 people.

“Our whole community is a great town, but I think the heroin epidemic affects everyone, whether you live in a $500,000 home or you live in a $2,000 shack,” the chief said.

And the lack of resources could be deadly.

Tim Miller investigates the danger of having limited help to fight heroin in rural communities - Thursday at 6 p.m. on WTOL 11.

