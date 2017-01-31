State auditor: Village of Walbridge overpaid 5 council employees

The Village of Walbridge overpaid five employees by more than $7,000 in 2014, according to State Auditor Dave Yost.

On March 5, 2014, village council approved employee pay for the year based on 26 pay periods. However, according to the press release, there were 27 pay periods, which gave five salaried employees an extra payment, totaling $7,183.

“Local governments owe it to taxpayers to protect their hard-earned dollars,” said Auditor Yost in a press release. “That’s impossible when your internal controls come up short as they did here.”

Auditors recommended the village review all employee payments and verify the amounts with those that were approved by council.

The following five employees are expected to repay the full amounts of the extra payment back to the village.

Kenneth Frost: $2,416

Patricia Crawford: $1,766

Matthew Simon: $1,585

Jeffery Goetz: $1,113

Pamela Klotz $303

According to the auditor’s office, Crawford and Klotz have already repaid their full amounts.

