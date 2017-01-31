Five-vehicle crash slows morning commute on AWT - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Five-vehicle crash slows morning commute on AWT

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Tuesday morning.

Four of the cars were stopped at a traffic light when a truck came around the corner.

Police say the driver of the truck failed to brake and crashed into the stopped vehicles. 

The other four drivers were OK. 

