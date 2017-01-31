Man wrongly convicted loses federal appeal over 1970s case

Steady and soaking rain will be expected with cold, windy and miserably wet weather. There may be as much rain in two days as the normal for the entire month.More >>
A suspected case of Zika virus has health officials urging a western Ohio neighborhood to take precautions against mosquitoes, which can spread the virus to people.
A look at the nine condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Monday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich. The governor says changing the dates was necessary because of the schedule recently set for...
Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting at a car near downtown.
An increase in the number of Ohioans treated for gambling addiction in the past two years is attributed not only to the effects of casino legalization but to increased availability of treatment.
