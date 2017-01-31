Ohio man involved in NY bomb plot faces federal charges

An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to injuring a New York state prison guard with a homemade bomb is now facing federal charges for the incident.

The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2kL9dMg ) 58-year-old Keith Seppi is scheduled to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Syracuse. He's charged with transporting a bomb across state lines with the intent of killing or injuring Corrections Officer Alan Dubransky.

Seppi admitted to police that he built the package bomb that severely injured Dobransky last May when he picked it up outside his home in Floyd, near Utica.

Seppi, his wife and the wife's sister, all of Conneaut, Ohio, have pleaded guilty to New York charges.

Authorities say the explosive was intended to stop Dobransky from reporting an elder care scam against his mother in Ohio.

If couldn't be determined if Seppi has a lawyer.

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

