Death row inmate files appeal over DNA evidence testing

A death row inmate seeking DNA testing on a cigarette butt in hopes of being exonerated in a 1990 double murder has appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2kNtNik ) reports 44-year-old Tyrone Noling wants access to previous DNA testing and new testing on evidence from the Portage County crime scene.

The high court previously heard arguments about Noling's case when it considered whether a constitutional appeals process is available to condemned prisoners who are denied DNA testing after a trial is over. The court sided with Noling last month, clearing the way for the DNA testing appeal.

Noling argues that technological advances make it possible to identify who smoked the cigarette found near the scene and determine whether that person was among other previously undisclosed suspects.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

