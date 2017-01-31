University leaders reassure international students amid travel ban

Local university presidents for both Bowling Green and Toledo reached out to their students Monday regarding President Trump's travel ban. Each wanted to assure their campus communities of their support for international students and faculty.

Dear UT Community, In response to President Donald Trump's executive order suspending the entry of individuals from certain countries into the United States for 90 days, we at The University of Toledo affirm our support for our international students, faculty and staff. As I shared yesterday in my statement on this issue, The University of Toledo welcomes people of all racial, ethnic, cultural, religious, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic, national and international backgrounds. Diversity is a core value of the University. We believe our diversity makes us stronger, and we work hard to create an environment of inclusion. It is the contributions of and collaboration with people from backgrounds different than our own that allow us to excel in education, research and economic development, and contribute to society. I have consulted with the Office of the Provost, Division of Student Affairs, Center for International Studies and Programs, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the UT Police Department. There are currently no students abroad impacted by the executive order, and we strongly encourage those individuals from the countries affected to avoid all international travel for the immediate future. It is important to know that campus police have not inquired about immigration status in the past, and there are no plans to start doing so. Please know we are all here to help address any concerns, questions or worries you may have, and will work to connect you with local resources, including immigration attorneys, to address your specific situations. Contact Dr. Sammy Spann, assistant provost for international studies and programs, at 419.530.5268 or Sammy.Spann@utoledo.edu, or Dr. Kaye M. Patten, senior vice president for student affairs, at 419.530.2665 or Kaye.PattenWallace@utoledo.edu, for assistance. We will be communicating with our faculty, students and staff who are, or could potentially be, impacted by this order. We also are monitoring potential changes to immigration laws, policies and practices. We will keep you updated as we learn more information. Sharon L. Gaber, Ph.D.

Bowling Green President Mary Ellen Mazey also sent out a statement supporting the diverse culture of the campus.

Recently, Bowling Green voted not to become a sanctuary campus, which would give protection from immigration officers for those involved with the school.

Although, administrators said even though Mazey rejected the idea, it does not mean they aren't trying to promote inclusion.

Students, Faculty, and Staff: Fostering a culture of inclusion is a core value of Bowling Green State University. Our University community is greatly enriched by our international students and faculty, and by students who were admitted under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. BGSU recognizes that a number of members of our University community face uncertainty about their immigration status or U.S. visas. I want to assure you that BGSU will do everything it can to support them and advocate on their behalf. Last Friday, President Trump issued a new executive order that, among other things, temporarily bans citizens of seven countries from entering the United States. Like other universities across the country, we are still evaluating the executive order and its ramifications. We have reached out to affected students and advised them not to make plans to leave the U.S. until there is more clarity on the issue. Students, faculty or staff with questions can contact Marcia Salazar-Valentine with International Programs and Partnerships at international@bgsu.edu or at 419-372-2247. The Counseling Center is also available to provide support and resources. BGSU will be advocating for affected students and all members of our international community with our representatives in Congress and in collaboration with Ohio's Inter-University Council, the Association of American Universities, and other higher education organizations. As some of you may know, DACA students are individuals who immigrated to the U.S. as young children. They grew up here, but are not U.S. citizens. Last month, I joined the presidents of the member institutions of Ohio's Inter-University Council in signing a letter of support for the bi-partisan Bridge Act now before the U.S. Senate. The measure would provide university students admitted under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with work authorization and provisional protected status from deportation. While President Trump indicated last week in an interview with ABC News that he is not interested in pursuing deportation or other actions against DACA students, we will continue to monitor the situation. Passage of the Bridge Act would ensure their legal status. If you are interested in joining me in advocating for the adoption of the Bridge Act, you may want to take advantage of this tool created by our colleagues at Rutgers University which will generate a message of support to your representatives in Congress. I want to stress that you are under no obligation to do so. You may not agree with the proposed legislation or its intent, which is your right. These are evolving issues and we will do our best to keep you informed moving forward. In the meantime, let's work together to make all the members of our University community feel welcome, safe and valued. Regards, Mary Ellen Mazey, Ph.D.

