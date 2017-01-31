CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men on the run after BP robbery overnight - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Police are searching for two men on the run after an overnight robbery.

It happened at the BP on Holland-Sylvania and Airport Highway in Springfield Township.

According to police, two masked men walked into the Barney’s Convenient Mart and demanded money. At least one of the men had a gun.

The men ran off on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the woman working the counter was not hurt.

The gas station said it does have surveillance cameras, but they have not been reviewed yet.

