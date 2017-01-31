CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men on the run after BP robbery overnight

Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery that happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Man robbed at gun-point near Boys and Girls Club

Two men are in jail after a search warrant at one of their homes Tuesday.

Two men are behind bars after police find drugs, money

Police are searching for a subject that stole a woman's car in north Toledo late Tuesday night.

A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito’s Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday.

Man accused of robbing pizza restaurant found, gives officers tough time during arrest

A Toledo man is in jail and is facing multiple traffic and drug charges.

Police are searching for two men on the run after an overnight robbery.

It happened at the BP on Holland-Sylvania and Airport Highway in Springfield Township.

According to police, two masked men walked into the Barney’s Convenient Mart and demanded money. At least one of the men had a gun.

The men ran off on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say the woman working the counter was not hurt.

The gas station said it does have surveillance cameras, but they have not been reviewed yet.

