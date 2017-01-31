Ohioans warned of call scam reported in the state

Ohioans are being warned about suspicious calls reported recently in the state from callers asking if those answering the phone can hear them.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick people into responding "yes." That response is then used to place unauthorized charges on a consumer's phone or utility bill.

DeWine's release says those reporting the scam calls say they often appear to come from a local number and sometimes claim the consumer has won a vacation or cruise.

DeWine advises Ohioans to let calls go to voicemail or hang up, if they seem questionable.

Consumers also are advised to check phone bills and credit card statements regularly and report any suspicious charges to providers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.