ODOT reminding drivers to be careful

Snow is on the radar and ODOT’s crews have been out since Monday morning getting the roads ready.

The crews began working 12 hour shifts to maintain the safety of the roads, and will continue the 12 hour shifts until noon on Tuesday. They are also fully staffed with more than 100 plows on the road.

Work zone Traffic Manager Ross Echler says due to the snow from the weekend ODOT leaders say there was some salt leftover on the roads that helped with the preparation.

"We've been able to put down some material and we have residual salt on the roadways. However we did go out early this morning and put down brine and will continue bringing into the afternoon to make sure that the entire system is pretreated before this evenings storm,” said Echler.

ODOT wants to remind drivers to be careful, and make room for the plows as they work to keep the roads safe.

