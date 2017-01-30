Families welcome home loved ones from the 180th Fighter Wing

The 180th Fighter Wing members were welcomed Monday night with a sweet reunion at Toledo Express Airport.

The Seedorf family made their way to Toledo Express Airport to welcome home their youngest son Senior Airman Joe Seedorf.

“My stomach is flipping,” said his mom Amy Seedorf. “I’m excited to see him, I can’t wait for him to get home and I am hoping that I don’t cry, but I probably will end up crying.”

Joe expected his immediate family to be there, but he walked out to a crew of nearly 20 people welcoming him home providing big hugs to them all.

“It’s definitely a big surprise,” said Senior Airman Joe Seedorf. “I’m glad to see these guys, these guys are my world.”

Senior Airman Seedorf and 11 other members of the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard were deployed overseas in July.

While in the Middle East they provided security and support to the U.S. Air Force.

“It actually went really quick,” explained Senior Airman Seedorf. “It was a great experience, I had a bunch of great people that I deployed with so that just made it go really quick and all around it was just an awesome experience.”

Joe is the third Seedorf to serve in the 180th Fighter Wing.

His two older brothers are both staff sergeants in the Ohio Air National Guard, and he is excited to join their rank in just a month. Their mother couldn’t be prouder of her boys or the others who served on her behalf.

“We’re very proud, very proud of all the members of the 180th,” explained Amy Seedorf. “We’re very, very excited to see them come home safely and very proud of the missions that they do for us.”

While Joe is excited to be home, he is also anxious for what’s ahead.

“I was so nervous,” he explained. “It’s just being away for six months I wasn’t sure how I am going to incorporate myself back into these guys’ lives because they’ve pretty much learned to live without me, as sad as it is to say, but I’ll look forward to seeing what the future holds and I think it’s going to be great.”

The first thing on Joe’s agenda to do with his family now that he’s home is to eat a Ben’s soft pretzel.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.