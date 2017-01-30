Sylvania's mayor pushing water rates in right direction

The general assembly held a meeting for Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments Monday to discuss the price of Toledo’s drinking water.

Sylvania's mayor, Craig Stough, says giving more influence to the regions paying for Toledo's drinking water is a step in the right direction.

A 61-19 water authority under the Ohio Revised Code says counties and municipalities may be organized as a regional water and sewer to supply water to users within and without the district; and/or To provide for the collection, treatment, and disposal of waste water within and without the district.

Mayor Stough said it is all to help lower rates, prevent the 2014 drinking water ban and protect the health of Lake Erie.

"It's a step in the right direction and maybe just where we need to be, but water in Toledo is full service water meaning that when they sell it to their people inside Toledo it pays not only for the treatment of the water but also for the delivery and the billing of that water,” said Mayor Stough.

Surrounding suburbs like the mayor's very own in Sylvania will still receive bulk water and have to add on its billing and delivery fees making their water rates higher.

This Friday city and council leaders will be discussing the potential positives and challenges of a regional water authority.

