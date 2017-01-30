Traffic study shows backups at Monroe and Secor light

A Toledo intersection could be getting a second look after a traffic study shows people wait longer at the light.

According to a traffic impact study, the intersection of Secor Rd. and Monroe St. operates at an 'unacceptable level of service and delay.'

"It's been kinda hectic, you know, especially around the holidays, you know, around lunch time, early in the morning, late in the afternoon, when people get off work," said Thornton Kimble Jr., who works in the area.

Secor Rd. and the 1-475 eastbound and westbound ramps are included in the study as well.

The study concludes the intersections as a whole operate at an acceptable level, but the approach to the ramps are unacceptable.

"By looking merely at the traffic count, we're holding up traffic in one direction, while no cars are turning in front of them in the other direction," said Tom Waniewski, Toledo councilman. "And I've always maintained, adjust the lights by even a mere 10 seconds and you can get this traffic moving a little better."

Waniewski says he's been advocating for change at the intersection for almost his entire nine years on council.

He says shaving off seconds matters, and the impact study proposes timing changes to make that happen.

But he fears the delay isn't just the these lights, it's local government.

"Well now that the study is done, the real red tape begins," said Waniewski. "So it sits in some bureaucrat's office that analyze it, and waits for the administration to say implement. I mean it's just; it's ludicrous ."

Along the street, some new development is on the way.

The Toledo Plan Commission approved the site plan for a Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 on the property where the old Remada Hotel was demolished.

The old Remada, currently just rubble, sat just before the I-475 east on-ramp on Secor Rd.

Tom Gibbons, plan commissioner director, says two hotels are also in the works, but those site plans have not yet been approved.

More business can mean good things, but it can also mean more traffic, especially in an area where the traffic study says there are already delays.

"I look at it as if a business wants to develop, that brings in jobs, that brings in a lot of construction dollars, that increases the property taxes that go to schools," said Waniewski. "The least we can do is work with them to make it work."

Waniewski says businesses in the area don't want traffic to be an issue.

He says the traffic impact study was commissioned by the people developing Secor Village as a way to make the drive easier on their customers.