Dog acts as "Teddy Bear" for victims in Ciboro Trial

The comfort dog Anna, loaned from Trinity Lutheran Church worked with the victims of the Cibroro's case for months preparing for trial.

It was the first time a comfort dog was ever in a Lucas County Courtroom and Lead Prosecutor Julia Bates says Anna was key in the jury's verdict.

“Perfect storm of drama and terror,” said Bates.

As the 9-year-old and 14-year-old victims took the stand, the Honorable Linda Jennings told the jury to think of the dog as a big teddy bear for the children testifying.

The victims were seen looking at Anna while answering questions and stroking her back when the topics got difficult

“Anna absorbed a lot of that stress and that is what their purpose is. They are trained to be calm through any situation but they sense so much. They sense the stress of the person petting them," said Nancy Borders, Anna’s handler.

"She said one of them felt like that dog was her guardian angel and I really really believe it," said Bates.

Emotions got the best of them as they learned a verdict was reached all joining in a group prayer hoping Anna's work paid off.

"I’m proud of Anna. I’m proud of those girls they did excellent, all three of them,” said Bates.

Bate's hoping this case will pave the way for a full-time comfort dog program at Lucas County Common Pleas.

“I think it shows it can be done in a calm way, not chaotic. It’s not a distraction, it has a calming effect, it's professional and I’m so glad we did it,” said Bates.

Anna was also used for those who had to listen to the testimony like courthouse staff she was in the hallways ready to be pet.

