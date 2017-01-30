Local snow removal company prepares for weather

As the snowfall is about to return local private snow removal companies are getting excited.

The lack of snowfall this winter has many companies seeing a shortage of work.

Although these landscaping companies tend to have more business in the spring and summer they try to prepare for a shortage during the winter months.

Issac Hubbard the owner of Hubbard Landscaping says he is excited to get back to work.

"I'm going to be out there ready to go and get everything cleared out and cleared up. I'm going to be on top of it whenever that 2 inch mark comes or when clients call me and want something done, I'll be on top of it,” said Hubbard.

He says he hopes for winter to bring a lot more snow, or be able to start his spring landscaping projects.

