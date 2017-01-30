Immigration ban sparks UT students to march

University of Toledo students gathered at the student union Monday afternoon to march in protest against one of President Trump’s latest executive orders.

Students chanted, held up signs, yelled things like ‘I love my Muslim best friend, no ban, no wall.’

These students protested the recent executive order banning people from entering the US from seven Muslim majority countries.

Although the ban doesn't specifically ban Muslims, all seven countries listed are Muslim majority countries.

The UT student body president, a Muslim woman, a child of two immigrants, spoke to the crowd about where she came from.

"Refugees aren't people to fear, that the American people don't want to turn away people because of where they were born, American people don't want to turn away people because of the faith they practice or their country of origin,” said Amal Mohamed. “I mean it's just not right."

Amal said she’s noticed especially millennials are making sure their voices are heard about this issue.

The students walked through campus and ended back at the union where they continued to protest.

