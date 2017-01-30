Findlay family looking for answers to loved ones death

A family grieving the loss of their loved one spoke out Monday looking for answers.

"I can't even begin to heal until I know what happened to my son," said Phaedra James, mother of Trey James.

It's been more than 50 days since Phaedra's son Trey James was shot and killed after a fight at a house on the 200 block of George Street in Findlay.

"I need to know what happened,” said Phaedra James. “I need to know what was the catalyst to my son leaving this house and going to his car, retrieving a weapon."

The Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo joined the family of 24-year-old Trey James to call for a fair and reasonable investigation Monday despite his previous offenses.

"Hopefully this will open the lines of communication between the Findlay Police department and the mother of Trey James," said Brother Washington Muhammad of the Community Solidarity Network.

"I think that everybody needs to have an open heart and an open mind when something like this happens because it's not fair,” said Misty James, Trey’s aunt. "Trey is not here to defend himself."

Findlay Police says the case is not closed as the family believes. They've completed their investigation and now it's up to the prosecutor's office.

"People that were involved in the incident, we know who they are,” said Lt. Robert Ring, Findlay Police Department. “They've been talked to and it'll be taken to the grand jury. They'll hear the facts of the case then it'll be up to the prosecutor's office and then whether or not they indict someone."

Findlay Police Department believes this case should go before a Hancock County Grand Jury sometime in February.

