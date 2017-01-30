Police conducting extra patrols at mosque after Quebec attack

Police have promised to spend more time around a local mosque after an attack in Quebec, but are other Muslim communities concerned?

It started after 9/11 and got even stronger after the destructive arson fire in 2012 - a very close relationship between the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo and Perrysburg Township Police.

Smoke poured out of the mosque that day in September, shattering the feeling of safety.

Randy Linn of St. Joe, Indiana was convicted for setting the fire and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Perrysburg Township police are ready to help the mosque again, with extra patrols.

“During the day and during prayers and whenever that center may be occupied or even unoccupied, to check the building periodically,” said Sgt. James Gross.

“After the fire, they would get out and check the doors, you know, once in a while just tug on the doors to make sure everything is secure. They really are fantastic," added Cherrefe Kadri of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.

There have not been any threats against the Islamic Center or other mosques in the Toledo area. Toledo police say if they have any concerns, they can contact the department.

In Sylvania, home of the Masjid Saad mosque on West Alexis Road, police also say no extra patrols have been requested.

But tragedies like Quebec continue to be a reminder of a terror-filled world.

“In a sanctuary, a place of sanctity, a place of refuge…And somebody comes in, I don't know, to make a statement? I don't know what they're doing!” said Kadri.

“Quebec never expected to have that type of thing happen in their facility but it happened. It can happen anywhere," said Sgt. Gross.

Perrysburg Township police are not saying how long they'll do extra patrols at the Islamic Center as there's no need to tip off anyone who might be up to no good.

In additions to extra patrols in Perrysburg, leaders from the Masjid Saad mosque on West Alexis Road in Sylvania say the police there do extensive patrols already. But in the wake of the Quebec attack, they have now requested additional patrols from officers as well.

