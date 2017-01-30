Man pleads guilty to deadly August stabbing - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man pleads guilty to deadly August stabbing

A Toledo man has pleaded guilty to a deadly stabbing last August.

Jack Birdsell, 21, is accused of stabbing Brian May, 42, on Georgedale Drive.

Birdsell has agreed to spend 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice.

Sentencing for Birdsell is set for Valentines Day. His trial was supposed to start Tuesday morning.

