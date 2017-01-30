Gun Safety Initiative aims to stop gun tragedies

The city of Toledo and its partners have created an event to help stop needless gun tragedies by providing free educational programs.

The programs are a way for the community to create conversation and discuss the topic.

The presentation will cover gun safety information and will be presented in an appropriate manner so citizens of all ages will be able to attend.

Toledoans United for Social Action (TUSA) will also host four community meetings for the public to discuss gun safety. TUSA will use its “House Meeting” process to listen to the public, gather data on this topic and develop a response.

Gun Safety Awareness Program:

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 – 5:30 to 7 pm

Believe Center, 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr, Toledo, OH 43609

Public education on gun safety for children & adults; free gun locks

Free gun locks will be available at each event and no registration is needed.

Gun locks are also always available to pick up at the following locations:

