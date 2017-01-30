Toledoan born in Syria concerned about travel ban

A Toledo woman born in Syria, who is also a US citizen, fears for the future of her family.

Alma Shebib says she feels like a target.

"For us to be labeled. It hurts," she says.

Alma's husband is in America on a temporary visa. She says they've been working towards getting his permanent green card and also getting her 9-year-old stepdaughter to the United States.

"Now, I don't know if we're going to have it. I don't know if we're going to get a letter from immigration saying, 'your husband has to go,' or 'here's your green card.' This is so devastating," said Alma.

Alma says it was a difficult weekend for her family with constant phone calls from family in Syria and a lot of anxiety. Her husband tells WTOL he's worried he may have to leave.

"He wants to stay, 'this is the land of freedom and this is the land of opportunity. This is the land of dreams. Keep it this way," said Alma.

Alma says the solution to keeping America safe from terrorism isn't a travel ban, but rather, she's asking people to get to know their neighbors.

"If you have something, you felt not right, talk about it. Go out. Speak up. Say something, but if you just want to do it just for the sake of it, because you're afraid. No. Because you're harming people you don't really know," said Alma.

