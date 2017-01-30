BGSU football player suspended, accused of assaulting woman

A Bowling Green State University football player is suspended indefinitely after allegedly assaulting a woman at a BG nightclub.

According to a police report, the victim says Cederick CJ Pickrom accused her of spilling his drink. That's when he punched her in the face.

The incident was reported Jan. 16 around 1:19 a.m. at Uptown-Downtown.

BGSU Football has suspended Freshman CJ Pickrom indefinitely. He's charged with assault after allegedly striking a female at a bar in BG. pic.twitter.com/KFE6yJYONS — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 30, 2017

According to the Sentinel-Tribune, Cederick CJ Pickrom Jr. 18, was charged on Jan. 18 with assault and underage drinking from the incident.

