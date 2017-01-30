Missing 11-year-old girl found after leaving home Saturday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing 11-year-old girl found after leaving home Saturday

Khia Hawkins, 11 (Source: Toledo Police - Facebook) Khia Hawkins, 11 (Source: Toledo Police - Facebook)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An 11-year-old girl who left her Toledo home over the weekend has been found.

According to police, Khia Hawkins left her home on Keil Road Saturday evening and was located Monday evening. 

Police said the girl has ties to the North End of Toledo and thought she may have been in that area. 

