Trial pushed back for woman accused in murder of 4-yr-old girl

The trial was supposed to start for the woman accused of murder after a little girl she was caring for died, but Monday morning, the judge pushed it back.

Bridgette White’s trial has been rescheduled for March.

The prosecution, defense and judge all want a chance to look at the children services record for White, as well as the victim and siblings in the case.

The judge described as voluminous and much more time is needed to go through all the files before trial.

White has been in jail since police said she caused the death of a 4-year-old girl in her care just before Thanksgiving. The coroner ruled the child was malnourished, found several blunt force trauma injuries, as well as signs of neglect.

However, the coroner still has not ruled on an official cause of death, which is another element both sides need to move the case forward to trial.

White’s family does not believe she is responsible for the death of the little girl and that her spirits remain high while in jail.

