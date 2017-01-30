State leaders react to Trump's travel ban

In the following days of President Trump's travel ban, both State Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) voiced their dislike for the executive order.

Portman criticized President Trump’s executive action, saying it wasn’t fully considered.

“For one, it is not a ban. However, I think it was not properly vetted. So you have an extreme vetting proposal that didn't get the vetting it should have had. And as a result, in the implementation, we've seen some problems,” Portman said.

He added Congress needs to step in to help strengthen how the U.S. screens visa applicants.

Senator Brown also believes the executive order is hurting refugees whom are fleeing from violence and persecution.

He issued statement saying:

“Keeping America safe must be our top priority, and we do that by aggressively going after terrorism wherever it exists, not by turning our backs on children and families just like ours, whose only goal is to escape violence and persecution,” Brown said in a press release. “We must continue to use every tool at our disposal to make sure our screening system is tough and effective, and I have and will continue to support meaningful efforts to ensure our vetting process works to keep terrorists out. But targeting women, children and families who are fleeing the very same terrorists we are fighting against is wrong, will not make America safer, and may actually undermine our long-term security.”

Brown also pointed out that President Trump issued the order on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and warned that America must not repeat failures of the past.

